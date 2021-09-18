River Road to close for Chatham Bridge replacement work

Crews need to close River Road in Stafford County to safely pave the area near the Chatham Bridge work zone before opening the improved structure over the Rappahannock River to traffic next month.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, River Road will be closed at the Route 3 Business intersection to Gordon Street and reopen by 4:30 p.m. the same day.

Workers will return on Monday, Sept. 27 to complete paving operations. Crews will close the road at 8:30 a.m. and reopen River Road by 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Message boards will be posted on Saturday, September 18 to alert drivers to the road closure.

Project Background

Chatham Bridge is still on track to open in October 2021, restoring the connection for vehicle traffic and pedestrians between Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.

The new bridge will be slightly wider, and will have a pedestrian path separated from traffic.

Final construction activities will continue after the bridge has reopened to traffic, and the contractor has until April 2022 to complete all work. The impact to traffic after the bridge reopens will be limited. Only periodic single-lane closures, scheduled at off-peak times, are anticipated to be needed.

Learn more about the $23.4 million Chatham Bridge improvement project online, and view the work zone construction camera here.

New Traffic Pattern at River Road and Route 3 Business

When the bridge reopens in October 2021, left turns will be prohibited from River Road onto Route 3 eastbound, toward Ferry Farm. Traffic traveling eastbound over the bridge from the City of Fredericksburg into Stafford will be prohibited from turning left onto River Road. A concrete island has been installed at the River Road approach that will channel traffic to be limited to right turns in, and right turns out.

The new traffic pattern is aimed to significantly reduce delays and improve traffic flow at the intersection. The new traffic pattern and island can be viewed in the project’s public hearing display.