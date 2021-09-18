Natalia A. Vedenskaya

Natalia Anatolievna Vedenskaya’s love for life did not come to an end with her death. Her sincerity and caring for other ideals will be a legacy that will forever live with family and friends. Natalia passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 44 years old after an extensive and courageous battle against cancer, surrounded by family and friends.

Natalia was born in Komsomolsk on-Amur, Khabarovsk Krai, Russia to Anatoli Vedenskiy & Maria Vedenskaya on April 4, 1977. After graduating high school, Natalia achieved her dream to provide dental services. Natalia completed her studies at Komsomolsk-on-Amur Medical School Faculty of Dentistry. She completed her studies with honors.

Natalia was a caring mother and a kind friend. She found great joy in the simplest pleasures in life. She loved quiet evenings where she could relax and chat with family and friends. She had a mysterious ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.

Natalia loved spending time gardening and cooking delicious meals for her son.

Natalia is survived by her son: Marcos.

At Natalia’s request, no regular funeral will be held.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2-4 pm on September 23, 2021 at Mount Castle Church & Funeral Home in Dale City, VA.

Memorials may be sent to https://gofund.me/f7f313e9

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