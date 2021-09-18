DNA from cigarette leads to Woodbridge woman charged in series of thefts

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
DNA match on cigarette leads to arrest in series of thefts
A suspect has been charged in a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles in Stafford County.
In January 2021, Detective A. Sanchez Jr. was assigned several cases involving thefts that occurred in late December on Cabin Court, Merrill Court, Elkton Drive, and Stafford Glen Court. Several vehicles were reported rummaged through resulting in wallets, credit cards, and a purse stolen.
In addition, two vehicles, which were later recovered in Prince William County, were stolen as well. Some victims would later discover their stolen credit cards were used to complete fraudulent transactions.
During his investigation, Detective Sanchez was able to identify a possible suspect in the case, Kanissha Bowles, 23, of Woodbridge. A cigarette found in one of the recovered stolen vehicles was processed for DNA. Lab results matched the DNA on the cigarette to Bowles.
On September 8 at 6:32 p.m., Deputy R.M. Connelly responded to the Dollar Tree at 1348 Courthouse Road for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Connelly located the female involved in the disturbance. Deputy Connelly determined the female provided him a false identity and was able to correctly identify her as Kanissha Bowles. Bowles was arrested for providing false identification to law enforcement. She was also served numerous outstanding warrants from Prince William County and Spotsylvania County.
Detective Sanchez interviewed Bowles at the Rappahannock Regional Jail where she is currently incarcerated without bond. During the interview, Detective Sanchez obtained evidence connecting Bowles to several of the thefts that occurred in December 2020. Bowles has since been charged with two counts of grand larceny, five counts of vehicle tampering, three counts of credit card theft, and three counts of larceny-3rd or subsequent offense in connection with those cases.
From Prince William County:
Woodbridge man charged with aggravated sexual battery
On September 9, detectives with the Special Victims Unit, in conjunction with Child Protective Services, concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County between July 15 and August 28. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 10-year-old girl, was inappropriately touched by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe. The victim recently disclosed the incidents to school personnel who notified the police prompting the investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ralph Eugene PENN, was arrested.
Arrested on September 9:
Ralph Eugene PENN, 55, of the 4300 block of Hendricks Dr. in Woodbridge
Charged with 3 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 1 count of object sexual penetration, and 1 count of indecent liberties
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond