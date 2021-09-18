DNA from cigarette leads to Woodbridge woman charged in series of thefts

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

DNA match on cigarette leads to arrest in series of thefts

A suspect has been charged in a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles in Stafford County.

In January 2021, Detective A. Sanchez Jr. was assigned several cases involving thefts that occurred in late December on Cabin Court, Merrill Court, Elkton Drive, and Stafford Glen Court. Several vehicles were reported rummaged through resulting in wallets, credit cards, and a purse stolen.

In addition, two vehicles, which were later recovered in Prince William County, were stolen as well. Some victims would later discover their stolen credit cards were used to complete fraudulent transactions.

During his investigation, Detective Sanchez was able to identify a possible suspect in the case, Kanissha Bowles, 23, of Woodbridge. A cigarette found in one of the recovered stolen vehicles was processed for DNA. Lab results matched the DNA on the cigarette to Bowles.

On September 8 at 6:32 p.m., Deputy R.M. Connelly responded to the Dollar Tree at 1348 Courthouse Road for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Connelly located the female involved in the disturbance. Deputy Connelly determined the female provided him a false identity and was able to correctly identify her as Kanissha Bowles. Bowles was arrested for providing false identification to law enforcement. She was also served numerous outstanding warrants from Prince William County and Spotsylvania County.

Detective Sanchez interviewed Bowles at the Rappahannock Regional Jail where she is currently incarcerated without bond. During the interview, Detective Sanchez obtained evidence connecting Bowles to several of the thefts that occurred in December 2020. Bowles has since been charged with two counts of grand larceny, five counts of vehicle tampering, three counts of credit card theft, and three counts of larceny-3rd or subsequent offense in connection with those cases.