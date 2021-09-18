6 displaced after fire rips through North Stafford home

Six occupants of a home in North Stafford were displaced today by fire.

The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene for a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Northampton Boulevard.

Crews arrived within five minutes of the call to 911 and reported fire showing from the front and side of a two-story, single-family home, a fire and rescue spokeswoman said.

Crews found the fire had extended into the attic of the home. The fire was marked under control approximately 20 minutes later, she added.

All occupants were able to get out before crews arrived, and no one was injured.

The home sustained substantial damage, and the six occupants were temporarily displaced as a result but denied the assistance of the American Red Cross. Smoke alarms were present in the home and alerted the occupants.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews assisted Stafford County firefighters from Quantico, Prince William Fairfax, and Fauquier counties.