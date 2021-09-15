Police blotter: Shots fired into home, Woodbridge man faces rape charge

Woodbridge man faces rape charge

On September 12 at 10:41AM, officers responded to investigate a rape that was

reported to have occurred in the area of Armstead St. and Brice St. in Woodbridge (22191) the evening prior. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, reported to police that a man she met the evening before sexually assaulted her.

The investigation revealed that on September 11 at approximately 6:30PM, the victim met an unknown man, later identified as the accused, while at a local establishment. Later that evening, the victim offered to give the accused a ride home. At one point during the ride, the victim stopped the vehicle and asked the accused to get out of the vehicle. As the accused was getting out of the vehicle, he took the victim’s cell phone.

The victim ran after the accused who had gone into a nearby wooded area where a physical altercation ensued over the phone. During the encounter, the accused began to remove the victim’s clothing before sexually assaulting her. The accused fled the area immediately after the incident.

The victim went back to her vehicle and contacted the police the following morning. While investigating, detectives with the Special Victims Unit received information identifying the suspect as Jaime A. GARCIA MENDOZA.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused. On September 14, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located the GARCIA MENDOZA in Arlington and took him into custody.

Arrested on September 14: [No Photo Available]

Jaime A. GARCIA MENDOZA, 28, of 13428 Marumsco Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with rape

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond