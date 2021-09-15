Police blotter: Shots fired into home, Woodbridge man faces rape charge

From Prince William police:
Shots fired into Manasasa-area home
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On September 13 at 7:06PM, officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 3500 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) earlier that afternoon. The homeowner reported to police that sometime between 4:30PM and 5:30PM that evening, loud noises were heard. Upon checking the home later that evening, damage was discovered in the living room wall. The investigation revealed that multiple rounds were fired before three men left the area. One of the rounds entered the home through the siding before becoming lodged in a living room wall. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Suspect Descriptions:
A black male, 5’8”, wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and black shoes
A white male, 5’4”, with blond hair, wearing a white shirt, red pants, and black shoes
A black male, 5’2”, with black and orange hair, wearing a white shirt, black shorts, grey leggings, and black shoes
Woodbridge man faces rape charge
On September 12 at 10:41AM, officers responded to investigate a rape that was
reported to have occurred in the area of Armstead St. and Brice St. in Woodbridge (22191) the evening prior. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, reported to police that a man she met the evening before sexually assaulted her.
The investigation revealed that on September 11 at approximately 6:30PM, the victim met an unknown man, later identified as the accused, while at a local establishment. Later that evening, the victim offered to give the accused a ride home. At one point during the ride, the victim stopped the vehicle and asked the accused to get out of the vehicle. As the accused was getting out of the vehicle, he took the victim’s cell phone.
The victim ran after the accused who had gone into a nearby wooded area where a physical altercation ensued over the phone. During the encounter, the accused began to remove the victim’s clothing before sexually assaulting her. The accused fled the area immediately after the incident.
The victim went back to her vehicle and contacted the police the following morning. While investigating, detectives with the Special Victims Unit received information identifying the suspect as Jaime A. GARCIA MENDOZA.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused. On September 14, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located the GARCIA MENDOZA in Arlington and took him into custody.
Arrested on September 14: [No Photo Available]
Jaime A. GARCIA MENDOZA, 28, of 13428 Marumsco Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with rape
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
Dumfries man found slumped over wheel outside hospital
Hospital Center Boulevard & Courthouse Road, 9/14, 9:17 a.m. Deputy W.M. Isenberg responded to the area for a report of a male passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival, the driver, Nathan Martin, 34, of Dumfries, was awoken by deputies. Martin appeared under the influence. He was arrested for driving under the influence-3rd offense and driving on a revoked license. Martin was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Shoplifter hits gas station
2142 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fas Mart, 9/14, 4:49 a.m. The store manager reported a male suspect entered the store and concealed several items in his clothing. Upon being confronted, he handed over one of the items, but left the store without paying for the remainder of the items concealed.