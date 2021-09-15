The Occoquan Business Partners have launched a new event, Shop Late in Occoquan, taking place four Saturdays this fall—September 18, October 30, November 20, and December 11.

During Shop Late, participating businesses will be open until 8 p.m. or later, allowing shoppers extended time to get a head start on (or finish up) their holiday shopping. Both the shops and restaurants will be open later.

For the Saturday, September 18 event, the following businesses are scheduled

to participate Art A La Carte Gallery, Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, Babba and Me, Ballywhack Shack, Gift & Gather, Glory Be, Hitchcock Paper Co., Leaf & Petal, Madigan’s Waterfront, Man Overboard Enterprises LLC, Marin Woodturning, Organic Allure, Patriot Scuba, Personally Yours, Potomac Chocolate, Puzzle Palooza Etc, and So Bohemian.

The October 30 date is set during the Spirits & Spirits Halloween weekend event. November 20 is the kick-off to the popular Occoquan HolidayFest.