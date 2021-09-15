More than 1,000 served by county’s small business program

Prince William County Department of Development Services is celebrating its Small Business Project Management Program, a Board of County Supervisors initiative to support small business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs, which has surpassed 1,000 customers, marking an important milestone for the program.

From healthcare services and professional collaborations to restaurants and specialty stores, these entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses have continued to innovate and to help their customers adapt to the next normal.

Ann Wheeler, Chair-At-Large, Prince William Board of County Supervisors, said: “This milestone is a testament to each and every small business owner that has chosen Prince William County to help them create a thriving business, even in times that reflect unprecedented uncertainty and change. The Small Business Project Management Program initiative was founded on the belief that if government aligns success with that of the customers we serve, like these small business owners, we all grow better, faster, stronger, together.”

“Thanks to the dedicated team of highly trained professional experts, this milestone is proof of the continuing success of the program. This program is an extension of the Department of Development Services highly successful Commercial Project Management Program which creates value for our customers by helping them navigate all the regulations, nodes of work, and sourcing it takes to stand up and open a business,” said Wade A. Hugh, Director of Department of Development Services, Prince William County.

Opening a new business is a significant investment of financial and personal resources. Prince William County wants to assist all customers through the regulatory process to ensure new and existing businesses have a positive impact on their neighborhood and business community, is safe to occupy, and open as quickly as possible.