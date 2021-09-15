News A new savings account could help fund growth near Stafford Regional Airport By Rick Horner Published September 15, 2021 at 11:55PM | Updated July 1, 2022 at 5:09PM Stafford Regional Airport Terminal [Photo: Rick Horner] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Stafford Regional Airport