Police blotter: Strangers assault woman, pull her into car

From Prince William police:
2 men strike a woman, pull her into a vehicle in Manassas
Strong-Arm Robbery – On September 12 at 1:46AM, officers responded to the 8900 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, reported to police that while in the parking lot of the above location, she entered a charcoal-colored four door sedan occupied by three unknown men. At one point the victim exited the vehicle and when she returned to the vehicle, one of the occupants grabbed her phone from her hand and pulled her into the vehicle. The occupant then struck the victim and prevented her from leaving the vehicle. Eventually the victim was able to separate from the occupants and ran to a nearby business where police were contacted. The victim reported minor injuries and her phone, a credit card and money missing.
Suspect Descriptions:
Two Hispanic males, heavy set, wearing a black shirt
A Hispanic male, skinny, with a mustache and wearing a black shirt
Woodbridge man charged with assaulting county cop
Attempted Residential Burglary | Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 13 at 4:40PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1400 block of F St. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an attempted burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, officers located a man matching the suspect description, later identified as the accused, walking off of the homeowner’s property and a detained him. During the investigation, officers determined the accused was intoxicated. The investigation into the burglary revealed that the accused attempted to enter the home through the front door and the rear door which were both secured. The accused then damaged a window covering in an attempt to enter the home through a window. When no entry was made into the home, the accused began to walk off of the property where he encountered the officers. As attempted to escort the accused to a police vehicle, he again began to resist and kicked an officer. The accused was resecured and placed inside the police vehicle. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as David Ian LUCEY, was arrested.
Arrested on September 13:
David Ian LUCEY, 35, of 1710 Shady River Ct. in Woodbridge
Charged with burglary, assault & battery on LEO, property damage, entering property of another to damage contents, and intoxicated in public
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
From the Stafford County sheriff:
Washington, D.C. man charged with DUI
Geddy Way & Galt Way, 9/13, 11:14 p.m. Deputy M.A. Holub responded to the area for a report of a drunk driver. The deputy stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver, Milton Butts Jr., 41, of Washington D.C., had slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Butts was arrested. It was learned Butts had failed to return the vehicle to his employer. He was charged with driving under the influence and unauthorized use of vehicle. Butts was held on a $3,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
SUV stolen from car lot
347 Warrenton Road, Car City, 9/13, 4:58 p.m. The business manager reported a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was stolen from the car lot. The keys were believed to have been left inside the vehicle. The theft occurred sometime between September 9 and September 10.