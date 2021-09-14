Police blotter: Strangers assault woman, pull her into car

Attempted Residential Burglary | Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 13 at 4:40PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1400 block of F St. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an attempted burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers located a man matching the suspect description, later identified as the accused, walking off of the homeowner’s property and a detained him. During the investigation, officers determined the accused was intoxicated. The investigation into the burglary revealed that the accused attempted to enter the home through the front door and the rear door which were both secured. The accused then damaged a window covering in an attempt to enter the home through a window. When no entry was made into the home, the accused began to walk off of the property where he encountered the officers. As attempted to escort the accused to a police vehicle, he again began to resist and kicked an officer. The accused was resecured and placed inside the police vehicle. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as David Ian LUCEY, was arrested.

Arrested on September 13:

David Ian LUCEY, 35, of 1710 Shady River Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with burglary, assault & battery on LEO, property damage, entering property of another to damage contents, and intoxicated in public

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond