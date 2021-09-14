Grants to fund historic murals in 11 Stafford County school buildings

The Stafford Education Foundation (SEF) will partner with the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center organization to celebrate and build community awareness of local history in Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS).

The collaborative partnership, formed in March 2021, brought together board members of SEF, members of the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center, SCPS administrators, and leadership from SCPS’s Office of Equity and Accountability and learning and Organizational Development Departments. The competitive historic mural grant program has provided more than $40,000 to fund mural projects that highlight Stafford County’s history.

“We applaud the commitment of the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center to our students and community,” shared SEF Board President, Stephanie Johnson. “These murals will support student learning and inspire our students for many years to come.”

All Stafford County Public Schools were invited to apply for a portion of the grant. Schools formed diverse project teams that included principal/administrators, students, equity and family advocates, art and social studies teachers, parents, community members, and historical experts.

“We are proud to partner with the Stafford County Schools and the Stafford Education Foundation to show the rich history of Stafford County as well as the creativity and artistic skills of our students,” said Scott Mayausky of Stafford County Museum and Cultural Center. “These murals will serve as a source of pride not only for the students and schools but the entire community.”

Following the competitive application process, grants in the amount of $4,000 were awarded to 11 schools that submitted innovative, thoughtful, and compelling projects that brought together students, teachers, and local artists to paint historic murals in school buildings.

Mural grants were awarded to the following schools:



Anthony Burns Elementary School



Conway Elementary School



Falmouth Elementary School



Grafton Village Elementary School



Margaret Brent Elementary School



Rocky Run Elementary School



Widewater Elementary School



Edward E. Drew Middle School



Rodney E. Thompson Middle School



Colonial Forge High School



Stafford High School



“Our students and our learning communities are benefitting every day from this partnership,” said SCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Stanley B. Jones. “This is a unique way to collaborate with our community and share our combined Stafford story.”

Several of the murals are completed and the remaining projects will be finished throughout the school year. Additional information with details regarding public unveiling events will be shared with families and the community on SEF social media: Facebook @StaffordEducationFoundation, Instagram @1scpsfoundation, and Twitter @1scpsfoundation.

