Route 1, Fall Hill Avenue construction coming, public input sought

Construction will be coming to the intersection of Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg, and transportation officials want your input.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tells us:

The City of Fredericksburg submitted an application to build this $7.2 million project through Virginia’s SMART SCALE transportation program.

To reduce congestion and improve traffic flow at the Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue intersection, a southbound right turn lane is proposed, and the northbound right turn lane would be extended. On Fall Hill Avenue, three lanes are proposed on the eastern and western approaches to Route 1.

Conflict points would be reduced on Route 1 by extending the raised median along Route 1 and converting a short portion of Amaret Street to a one-way condition.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) invites the public to participate in a comment opportunity for an intersection improvement project at Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.

A design public hearing will be held:

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

5-7 p.m.

Dorothy Hart Community Center

408 Canal Street

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Inclement weather date, if needed: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the same time and location

Stop by anytime between 5-7 p.m. at the public hearing to review displays, proposed plans, and discuss questions with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and City of Fredericksburg staff.

Comments will be accepted at the public hearing, and afterward through Oct. 1, 2021.

Meeting materials are posted online at the project webpage: