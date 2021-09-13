Police blotter: Man fired several rounds into victim at apartment complex

From Prince William County Police Department:

Man fires several rounds into victim at apartment complex

On September 10 at 1:56PM, officers responded to the Barrington Apartments located in the 10600 block of Blendia Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving at the complex, officers located two men inside an apartment, one of which was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided first aid to the victim, a 24-year-old man, until rescue personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other man, later identified as the accused, was detained.

The investigation revealed that the victim and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the altercation, the accused retrieved a firearm and fired several rounds, striking the victim. No additional injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Brandon Tanner HAYLEY, was arrested.

Arrested on September 10:

Brandon Tanner HAYLEY, 31, of 10651 Blendia Ln. in Manassas

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Man charged after victim’s face slashed with knife

On September 9, the suspect sought in connection to the malicious wounding that was reported to have occurred in the 13600 block of Hornet Way in Woodbridge (22191) on April 16, was arrested. The suspect, Kevin LAZA, taken into custody in the Woodbridge area without incident. Arrested on September 9: Kevin LAZA, 24, of 1498 Ranger Lp. in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $15,000 Secure Bond Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On April 16 at 4:51PM, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Hornet Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 35-year-old man, reported to police that he observed a verbal altercation between two acquaintances and attempted to intervene. At that point, one of the acquaintances, identified as the accused, struck the victim before retrieving a knife and cutting him on the face. The parties separated before the suspect fled the area in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee prior to police arriving at the residence. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Kevin LAZA. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Shots fired outside Hilton Garden Inn in Woodbridge

On September 10 at 11:30PM, officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn located at 2500 Neabsco Common Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. Residents reported to police that gunshots were heard in the above area. The investigation revealed that the accused was driving in the parking lot firing rounds into the air. The accused initially drove out of the parking lot before returning a short time later where officers stopped his vehicle. The driver, identified as the accused, was determined to be intoxicated, and was taken into custody. Officers located a firearm inside the vehicle along with spent shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as James Thomas HARRIS III, was arrested. Arrested on September 11:

James Thomas HARRIS III, 27, of 5602 Thornspring Church Rd. in Dublin Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and DUI

Court date: September 24, 2021 | Bond: $5,000 Secure Bond

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Theft reported from YMCA locker

212 Butler Road, YMCA, 9/10, 11:30 a.m. The victim reported his bag containing a necklace and other items was stolen from the locker room. The theft occurred between 4:20 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. on September 9.

Shoplifter hits North Stafford Walmart

217 Garrisonville Road, Walmart, 9/10, 7:53 p.m. The loss prevention employee reported a female suspect stole several items through self-checkout. A license plate number for the suspect was provided to Deputy C.T. Richardson. The deputy identified the suspect as Yetunde Ajibola Diallo, 34, of Stafford. Ajibola Diallo was located and served with a warrant for shoplifting. She was released.

Wallet stone from Stafford Marketplace

1090 Stafford Market Place, Target, 9/12, 10:54 a.m. The victim’s wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at the business. The vehicle was believed to have been left unlocked.

Taco Bell door shattered