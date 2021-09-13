Motorcyclist killed in Dale Boulevard crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Dale Boulevard on Saturday, September 11.

Prince William police tell us:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 11 at 5:12PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Dale Blvd and Hillendale Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2001 Honda CBR 600F4i was stopped in the left westbound travel lane on Dale Blvd at the above intersection due to red traffic signal. When the light cycled to green, the operator accelerated and lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle left the roadway and collided with an unoccupied, parked 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 in the driveway of a residence in the 4500 block of Dale Blvd before striking the home.

No occupants inside the residence were injured. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased by rescue personnel on the scene. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased rider of the 2001 Honda CBR 600F4i was identified as Carlos Erasmo LOPEZ CASTRO, 26, of Woodbridge