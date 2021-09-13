Matthew R King

Matthew Russell King was born into eternal life on September 8, 2021, in Woodbridge, Virginia, after a courageous 14-month battle with cancer. He died surrounded by his loving wife Mellora, his beloved children Cat and Felicity, his parents Barry and Cheryl King, his brother Michael King, and his parents-in-law David and Cynthia Taylor.

Matt possessed a servant’s heart. As a young man, he served faithfully at the altar of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Woodbridge, Virginia. As a young adult, he enlisted in the Marines and served his country bravely for 8 years. Matt loved music, and proudly played clarinet in the 2nd Marine Division Band at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and the III MEF Band at Okinawa, Japan — highlights of which included playing in the Ticker Tape Parade for astronaut John Glenn when he returned to space in 1998 and traveling to Greece and Turkey for performances. After leaving the Marines — although he would say that one never truly leaves the Marines — Matt worked as a cybersecurity specialist for several government and private sector organizations, most recently Octo Consulting Group in Reston, Virginia.

As an admin for “A Bunch of Dads,” a Facebook group with 130,000 members, Matt shared his parenting wisdom with other men navigating parenthood. He was a mentor to many other fathers around the world, always offering support when needed.

Matt is survived by his wife Mellora, his children Cat and Felicity, his parents Barry and Cheryl, his brother Michael, and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

Matt’s proudest roles in life were that of husband and father. Every Saturday, all summer long, he could be found flipping burgers behind the grill starting in the early morning hours and cheering for his kids as they competed in their races at the Southbridge Seals Swim Team Pool. He was a master of the “Dad Joke” and could bring a smile — and often a groan — to anyone’s lips. He set a wonderful example for his children and everyone fortunate enough to know him of what a loving, empathetic, emotionally available husband and father can be.

Donations to support Mellora, Cat, and Felicity during this time can be made here.

Visitation will be held at the Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home in Occoquan, Virginia, on September 23 from 5-7 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Woodbridge, Virginia, on September 24 at 10 AM, followed by burial at Quantico National Cemetery at 12:30 PM. The family requests that all in attendance be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks for the safety of Matt’s young children.