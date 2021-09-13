Lots of lane closures, construction planned for I-95 this week

Drivers should plan ahead for travel on Interstate 95 with planned daytime and overnight lane closures in the Fredericksburg area for Improve 95 program construction.

I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one travel lane beginning at 10 p.m. each evening this week at various locations between exit 130 (Route 3) in the City of Fredericksburg and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County.

· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

o 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to exit 148 (Quantico)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Wednesday, Sept. 15

· I-95 Northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to exit 148 (Quantico)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to exit 130 (Route 3)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Mobile operation with double lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

o 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Thursday, Sept. 16

· I-95 Northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to exit 148 (Quantico)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Thursday, Sept. 16 – Friday, Sept. 17

· I-95 Northbound at exit 104 (Carmel Church) and exit 110 (Ladysmith)

o 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Mobile operation with double lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· I-95 Northbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

o 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure

· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 133 (Route 17)

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o 4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. – Single lane closure

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