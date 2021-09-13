Herbert L. Wilso

Herbert L. Wilson, 91 of Dale City, died September 7, 2021 surrounded by his family. Born October 28, 1929 in Ely, Nevada, Herbert was raised on a farm/ranch in White River Valley. He attended Reno High School from 1944-1947, and served in the United States Coast Guard from 1948-1952 as a radio operator and landing boat operator.

He spent 15 years as an electronics engineer at North American Aviation in Los Angeles, CA and Melpar in Falls Church, VA, then joined the US Government Night Vision Labs until he retired in 1994. Among his many accomplishments was an R&D Achievement Award for major contributions toward advancing state-of-the-art infrared detector material for infrared imaging systems.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Aileen Wilson; children, Donna Wilson, Gregory Wilson (Thone), and Bryan Wilson; and his sister, Kathleen Glass.

Mr. Wilson was an avid bowler; he was a member of the Thursday Prime Timers at Bowl America in Woodbridge, VA.

The family will receive guest 10am Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA. A Life Celebration service will begin at 11am followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request donations are made to Woodbridge SPCA.