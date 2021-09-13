Early voting starts Friday across our region. Some key info to know

No excuse absentee voting begins Friday for the November General Election.

Early voting is taking place in all localities across the state, including Prince William and Stafford counties, cities of Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Manassas Park. (click on your respective locality to get full information on early voting locations).

The Prince William County Government tells us:

Last day to register to vote: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

In-person by 5:00 p.m. at Elections Main Office – 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite #1, Manassas, VA 20110

Applications are also accepted, and the public can mail them or complete them online. Applications must be postmarked submitted by 11:59 p.m., October 12, 2021.

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING

September 17, 2021 – October 30, 2021

Monday through Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 and 16 – 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 and 30 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 24 – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

LOCATIONS

The Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite 1,Manassas

The Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road,Haymarket

Department of Motor Vehicle Woodbridge Customer Service Center,

Elections Office, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING

October 18, 2021 – October 30, 2021

Monday through Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 and 30 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

LOCATIONS

The Brentsville Courthouse Historic District, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow

Dumfries Community Center, 17755 Main Street, Dumfries

*Subject to certification of no objection by the Attorney General

VOTE ABSENTEE BY MAIL

Deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you:

Friday, October 22, 2021.

The request must be received by the local voter registration office by 5:00 p.m.

Find the online absentee ballot application at: https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/absentee