Traffic hot spots in the area for this week

The Virginia Department of Transportation says these work zones could slow your commute this week.

Here they are:

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Sunday, 10 p.m. – 10 a.m., Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Friday. Double lane closures at 10 p.m. between these interchanges for Improve95 project construction, with single lane closures only after 4:30 a.m.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation with double lane closures for milling and paving the travel lanes at mile markers 106 to 108.

I-95 Northbound Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith

Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. The I-95 Northbound Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to allow crews to pave the rest area’s ramps and merge areas.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation with double lane closures for milling and paving the travel lanes at mile markers 126 to 128.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure near the Route 17 overpass at mile marker 125.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will intermittently stop all northbound traffic up to 30 minutes at a time for Improve 95 project construction. All northbound lanes will be open by 4:30 a.m.

Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between the interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

95 Express Lanes

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Tuesday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Mobile single lane and shoulder closures on the 95 Express Lanes to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspections of light poles.

Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single southbound lane closure for Potomac Creek bridge replacement, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile single lane closures between Stafford Lakes Parkway and the Fauquier County line for paving and pavement marking.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Single, mobile lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Hartwood Church Road and the Fauquier County line. Drivers may experience a temporary rough driving surface until crews apply new asphalt to the milled surface.

Butler Road

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Pipe replacement. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on Butler Road between Winterberry Drive and Camden Drive to replace a large pipe. Expect brief delays near the work zone.

Route 612 (Hartwood Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Hartwood Road between Spotted Tavern Road and Poplar Road, and near Skyline Drive for milling and paving.

Route 614 (Spotted Tavern Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Spotted Tavern Road between Hartwood Road and Cropp Road for milling and paving.

Route 615 (Skyline Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Skyline Drive between Cropp Road and Hartwood Road for milling and paving.

Route 1361 (Deep Run Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures for milling and paving.

Countywide Line Striping

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating single lane closures or flagging operations on various primary and secondary routes in Stafford. Expect periodic delays in the mobile work zone for line striping. Motorists are encouraged to avoid crossing over freshly painted lines. The paint will be wet and may adhere to vehicle.