Victim struck while riding electric bike dies

An 80-year-old Gainesville man succumbed to his injuries after he was struck while riding an electric bike on a busy Prince William County street.

Prince William police tell us:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 31 at 4:27PM, officers responded to the intersection of Linton Hall Rd. and Devlin Rd. in Bristow (20136) to investigate a crash involving an electric bike.

The investigation revealed that the operator of an Ancheer DX3000 Electric Bike was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Devlin Rd and Linton Hall Rd when the operator collided with a 2020 Toyota Highlander that was making a right turn onto Linton Hall Rd from southbound Devlin Rd.

The Ancheer operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and separated from the bike following the crash. The driver of the Highlander remained at the scene. The Ancheer operator was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died as a result of injuries from the crash on September 3.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit received notification of the death on September 9. No charges have been placed at this time pending consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Tae Joon BYUN, 80, of Gainesville