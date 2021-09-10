Myrtle W. Ford, 89, of Dumfries, died peacefully in her home September 4, 2021. She was born February 20, 1932 in Virginia to the late Earl and Julia (Miller) Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband Huber E. Ford, Jr.

She is survived by her step-sons, James Ford (Elise), Timothy Ford (Juanita), and George Ford; and her cousin, Jean E. Smith.

A graveside service will be held for Mr. & Mrs. Ford 12:30 Monday, September 20, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lung Association, https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=42608&mfc_pref=T&42608.donation=form1&s_src=PaidSearch&s_subsrc=Brand&gclid=CjwKCAjwhOyJBhA4EiwAEcJdcUQ7dy3eF60L2OGpWzihkl3WKaP2_J3ITM-ByBgMrK4hzXiH2KfFyhoCLZ0QAvD_BwE.