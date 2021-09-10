Multiple gunshots struck victim found near Manassas-area Costco

One man was flown to a hospital Friday after he was shot near a Costco warehouse near Manassas.

Prince William County police reported the incident at 2;33 p.m. Friday, after the victim was found in the 10600 block of Blendia Lane, just off Ashton Avenue suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim suffered injuries that appeared to be life-threatening, police said.

One person was arrested following the shooting, police said. They have not been identified. There is no ongoing threat to the public following the arrest, police said.