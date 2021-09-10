Man, 55 dies after double shooting; child removed from home

A 55-year-old man died following a double shooting in Dale City last night.

A man and a woman were both shot, and police removed an 8-year-old from the home where the incident occurred. The child was not injured.

Prince William police tell us:

Shooting | Death Investigation – On September 10 at 2:23AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Darbydale Ave. in Dale City for reports of a domestic dispute. While enroute, officers received information that shots may have been fired in the residence and that there were injuries.

Officers arrived at the home and safely evacuated an 8-year-old boy. Upon checking the residence, officers located two adults, a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who were shot within the residence. The man was pronounced dead at the home. Officers provided first aid to the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the residence and transported her to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. At this time, the incident appears to involve the two parties and was isolated to the residence.

There is no threat to the community. The 8-year-old boy was inside the residence at the time of the incident and was uninjured. The child was released to the custody of a family member. A firearm was recovered by officers at the residence. The investigation continues.



Identified:

The deceased was identified as Darin Carlyle MOORE, 55, of Woodbridge