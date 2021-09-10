Health officials warn of measles exposure at Dulles Airport following arrival of Afghanistan refugees

Virginia health officials are warning residents who were at Dulles Airport, or in places near the international hub, they may have come in contact with measles after refugees from Afghanistan folded the state.

A Virginia Department of Health Press release states:

Out of an abundance of caution, health districts in northern Virginia are informing people who were at various locations listed below during the specified time frames, that they may have been exposed to one of three people diagnosed with measles.

These individuals recently traveled from Afghanistan as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts. Northern Virginia area health officials are coordinating efforts to reach people who may have been exposed.

Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with measles. Outside of these specific locations and times, it is currently believed that the risk to the community is low.

Dulles International Airport

1 Saarinen Circle

Dulles, VA 20166

September 3-4, 2021

— International Arrivals Building/U.S. Customs Hall 6:30 p.m.-12 a.m

— Main Terminal Ticketing Level 9:30 p.m.-3 a.m

September 8, 2021

— International Arrivals Building/U.S. Customs Hall 4:30-10:30 a.m.

— Main Terminal Ticketing Level 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

1 Saarinen Circle Dulles, VA 20166 — International Arrivals Building/U.S. Customs Hall 6:30 p.m.-12 a.m — Main Terminal Ticketing Level 9:30 p.m.-3 a.m — International Arrivals Building/U.S. Customs Hall 4:30-10:30 a.m. — Main Terminal Ticketing Level 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. StoneSprings Hospital Center

24440 Stone Springs Boulevard

Dulles, VA 20166

Emergency Department, including waiting area

September 6, 2021

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And

September 8, 2021

9 a. m. to 9 p.m.

24440 Stone Springs Boulevard Dulles, VA 20166 Emergency Department, including waiting area 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. And September 8, 2021 9 a. m. to 9 p.m. Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital

3300 Gallows Road

Falls Church, VA 22042

Floors 1-9

September 7, 2021

3 p.m. to September 8, 2021 – 7:30 p.m.

3300 Gallows Road Falls Church, VA 22042 Floors 1-9 3 p.m. to September 8, 2021 – 7:30 p.m. Dulles Expo Center

4320 Chantilly Shopping Center

Chantilly, VA 20151

September 4, 2021- September 8, 2021

4320 Chantilly Shopping Center Chantilly, VA 20151 Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport

2200 Centreville Rd

Herndon, VA 20170

September 4, 2021 – September 9, 2021

Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual. Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.

What should you do if you were at one of the above locations at the time specified?