Health officials warn of measles exposure at Dulles Airport following arrival of Afghanistan refugees

Virginia health officials are warning residents who were at Dulles Airport, or in places near the international hub, they may have come in contact with measles after refugees from Afghanistan folded the state.
A Virginia Department of Health Press release states:
Out of an abundance of caution, health districts in northern Virginia are informing people who were at various locations listed below during the specified time frames, that they may have been exposed to one of three people diagnosed with measles.
These individuals recently traveled from Afghanistan as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts. Northern Virginia area health officials are coordinating efforts to reach people who may have been exposed.
Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with measles. Outside of these specific locations and times, it is currently believed that the risk to the community is low.
- Dulles International Airport
1 Saarinen Circle
Dulles, VA 20166
September 3-4, 2021
— International Arrivals Building/U.S. Customs Hall 6:30 p.m.-12 a.m
— Main Terminal Ticketing Level 9:30 p.m.-3 a.m
September 8, 2021
— International Arrivals Building/U.S. Customs Hall 4:30-10:30 a.m.
— Main Terminal Ticketing Level 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- StoneSprings Hospital Center
24440 Stone Springs Boulevard
Dulles, VA 20166
Emergency Department, including waiting area
September 6, 2021
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
And
September 8, 2021
9 a. m. to 9 p.m.
- Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital
3300 Gallows Road
Falls Church, VA 22042
Floors 1-9
September 7, 2021
3 p.m. to September 8, 2021 – 7:30 p.m.
- Dulles Expo Center
4320 Chantilly Shopping Center
Chantilly, VA 20151
September 4, 2021- September 8, 2021
- Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport
2200 Centreville Rd
Herndon, VA 20170
September 4, 2021 – September 9, 2021
Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual. Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.
What should you do if you were at one of the above locations at the time specified?
- If you have received two doses of a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles only vaccine which is available in other countries) you are protected and do not need to take any action.
- If you have received only one dose of a measles containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your health care provider about getting a second vaccine dose.
- If you have never received a measles containing vaccine nor had a documented case of measles, you may be at risk of getting measles from this exposure. Contact your local health department or health care provider for advice. If you notice the symptoms of measles, stay home and away from others and immediately call your primary health care provider or health department to discuss further care. Call aheadbefore going to the medical office or the emergency room and tell them that you were exposed to measles.
- Please make sure children are up to date on their childhood vaccinations. Measles is easily preventable through a safe and effective MMR vaccine. The best protection against future measles cases is the vaccination of all susceptible persons. Two doses are recommended for most individuals with the first dose given at age 12-15 months and the second prior to kindergarten entry (age 4-6 years).
Measles is common in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations. All persons who will be traveling internationally should be evaluated for measles immunity and vaccinated as needed. Infants too young to be vaccinated should avoid travel to areas with measles until they can be vaccinated.
Residents with additional questions about this measles investigation should contact their local health district; find contact information, here: www.vdh.virginia.gov/local-health-districts.