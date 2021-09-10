Butler Road drain pipe replacement starts Sunday

Drivers who use the two-lane Butler Road in Falmouth should prepare for delays this week, as road crews replace a drain pipe.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tells us:

Travelers can expect overnight delays on Butler Road in Stafford County next week as Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews perform an emergency drainage pipe replacement. On the evenings of Sunday, Sept. 12 through Thursday, Sept. 16, Butler Road will be reduced to a single travel lane between Winterberry Drive and Camden Drive, near the entrance to St. Clair Brooks Memorial Park. Work will begin at 8 p.m. each evening and conclude by 5 a.m. the following morning. All replacement work is scheduled to be finished by 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, weather permitting. A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Travelers can anticipate brief delays on Butler Road during these times. Both travel lanes will remain open on Butler Road outside of these scheduled times. A 48-inch drainage pipe located around 10 feet underneath the road has deteriorated, creating a depression in the eastbound travel lane of Butler Road. Crews will replace the drainage pipe and restore the road surface with fresh asphalt and lane markings. Message boards are being placed near the work zone before Sunday evening to alert travelers to this upcoming lane closure.

Meanwhile, work continues on a newly resurfaced Chatham Bridge, which carries cars on Business Route 3 over the Rappahannock River, linking Fredericksburg and Stafford County.