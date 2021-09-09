Police blotter: Arrest made in shooting that left driver injured

Suspect in Woodbridge shooting in custody

A Woodbridge man is in jail today following a shooting that left a driver injured after gunshots rang out, shattering the glass of his car.

Prince William police tell us:

Shooting Investigation *ARREST – The suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) on August 26, was arrested. The suspect, Zeven Raamel DEYO, was taken into custody in the Manassas area.

Arrested on September 8: Zeven Raamel DEYO, 19, of 15530 Exmore Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting in public places

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 26 at 6:40PM, officers responded to the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old man, was driving on Maryland Ave. when he observed a man in the roadway walking towards him. As the victim continued to drive, he observed the man brandish a firearm before firing multiple rounds. The victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds before he was able to leave the area. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shattered glass of the vehicle and drove to a local hospital for treatment. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. This incident does not appear to be random.

Man enters home, takes bicycle

A man was caught on video camera walking into a home near Manassas and then walking out with a bicycle.

Prince William police tell us: