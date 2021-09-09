Haymarket hires new town police chief

Haymarket hired a new police chief at its Town Council meeting Tuesday night.

Edgar “Al” Sibert comes to Winchester’s western Prince William County town with three decades of law enforcement experience.

Town manager Chris Coon tells us:

The Mayor and Town Council are pleased to announce the appointment of Edgar “Al” Sibert as Chief of Police. Mr. Sibert, of Winchester, was selected during a competitive process carried out over the past months. Chief Sibert has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, including diverse command-level experience with several sheriff’s offices. His most recent position, for the last 7 years, has been the Chief Deputy of the City of Winchester’s Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Sibert will begin his duties during the last week of September.

Councilman and Police Liaison Chris Morris said, “I am pleased to welcome Chief Sibert to Haymarket. He brings a wealth of experience to our Town, and we are confident his leadership, personality and work ethic will be an excellent fit.”

In addition to Chief Sibert, Haymarket employs five full-time, and three part-time police officers.