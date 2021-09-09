5 displaced after 3-story townhouse fire

Three people escaped a burning townhome in Stafford County on Thursday afternoon.

The county’s fire and rescue department tell us:

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded for a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Clint Lane in the southern portion of Stafford County.

First arriving units marked on location less than five minutes later and reported smoke coming from the rear of a three-story, middle-of-the-row townhouse. Crews found fire in a back bedroom that had extended up into the attic of the home.

All occupants self-evacuated prior to the arrival of units and none reported injuries. The home suffered substantial damage and the five occupants were temporarily displaced as a result. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents. Smoke alarms were present in the home and alerted the occupants

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.