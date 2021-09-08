News Stafford employees to work half day in honor of 9/11 anniversary; other memorials planned By Rick Horner Published September 8, 2021 at 9:18PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:59AM Prince William County firefighter Kenyon Sweet climbed up on a semi truck to have a closer look at one of four large pieces of steel from taken from the wreckage of the World Trade Center. (File photo from 2011, Mary Davidson/PotomacLocal.com) This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News