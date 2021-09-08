News

Stafford employees to work half day in honor of 9/11 anniversary; other memorials planned

By Rick Horner
Prince William County firefighter Kenyon Sweet climbed up on a semi truck to have a closer look at one of four large pieces of steel from taken from the wreckage of the World Trade Center. (File photo from 2011, Mary Davidson/PotomacLocal.com)

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