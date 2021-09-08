Police blotter: Woman beaten, stalking charge filed

From Prince William police:

Woman beaten with a shoe, stalking charge filed

On September 7 at 9:30PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 2900 block of Seminole Rd. in Lake Ridge sometime between March 13 and April 1, 2020.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 42-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when the victim attempted to leave. As the victim was walking out of the home, the accused pushed the victim to the ground before striking her in the head with a shoe.

The victim eventually separated from the accused and left the area. Following the incident, the accused sent numerous messages to the victim regarding the assault. The victim eventually contacted the police prompting the investigation. The victim reported significant injuries as a result of the incident. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Milton BALLESTEROS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from April 2010]

Milton BALLESTEROS, 40, of the 2900 block of Seminole Rd. in Woodbridge Described as a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240lbs., with black hair and black eyes Wanted for malicious wounding and stalking