Police blotter: Woman beaten, stalking charge filed

From Prince William police:
Woman beaten with a shoe, stalking charge filed
On September 7 at 9:30PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 2900 block of Seminole Rd. in Lake Ridge sometime between March 13 and April 1, 2020.
The investigation revealed that the victim, a 42-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when the victim attempted to leave. As the victim was walking out of the home, the accused pushed the victim to the ground before striking her in the head with a shoe.
The victim eventually separated from the accused and left the area. Following the incident, the accused sent numerous messages to the victim regarding the assault. The victim eventually contacted the police prompting the investigation. The victim reported significant injuries as a result of the incident. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Milton BALLESTEROS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [Photo from April 2010]
Milton BALLESTEROS, 40, of the 2900 block of Seminole Rd. in Woodbridge Described as a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240lbs., with black hair and black eyes Wanted for malicious wounding and stalking
Man lurks near bedroom window
On September 7 at 9:19AM, officers responded to the Stratford Condominiums located in the 11000 block of Folksie Ct. near Manassas to investigate an attempted burglary. A resident of an apartment reported to police that earlier that morning, a noise was heard outside the home. Upon turning on the outside light, an unknown man was observed near a bedroom window holding the screen to the window. The man eventually jumped down from the deck and fled the area on foot. At no time was an entry made into the apartment.
Suspect Description:
A dark-skinned male, between 5’10”-6’0” Last seen wearing blue pants
From Stafford sheriff’s office:
Six cartons of cigarettes lifted
72 Austin Park Drive, Wawa, 9/7, 2:57 a.m. The suspect stole six cartons of cigarettes from behind the cashier’s counter while the counter was left unattended. The suspect is a bald black male in a white or silver Volkswagen Beetle.
Medication stolen, Manassas woman charged
Cliff Circle, 9/7, 12:30 p.m. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded for a report of a theft of medication. The victim reported the suspect, Anna Drake Burr, 33, of Manassas, stole medication from her while she was staying at the victim’s residence. Drake Burr was found to be wanted out of Prince William County. She was arrested and charged with larceny and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was also served the outstanding warrant. Drake Burr was held on a $2,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.