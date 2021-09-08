Anthony L. Boggio

At 81 years old, Anthony Louis Boggio passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021. Tony was the loving husband of Rosetta Annette Boggio for 56 years; a dedicated father to Christine Antoinette Stumm and her husband Albert Francis Stumm III, the beloved grandfather to Albert F. Stumm IV and Grace Josephine Stumm, and brother of Mary Catherine (Toby) Korcheck.

Tony was born and raised in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania, where he attended Cumberland Township High School. He enjoyed playing Football, Baseball, Basketball, and running Track. After graduation in 1958, he passed on an opportunity to play college basketball, and joined the Navy where he became an Interior Communications Electrician. He served his four-year commitment on the destroyer, Richard E. Kraus. Tony then went to work in telecommunications, and later became a flooring technician doing work all over the Washington D.C. area including the White House and the Kennedy Center.

In 1964, Tony married his sweetheart, Rosetta Infantino. Within seven years of marriage, Tony and Rose celebrated the birth of their daughter, Christine Antoinette Boggio (Stumm).

In 1970, Tony became a Fairfax County Firefighter – the job that would become his true passion. Tony will forever be thankful to his friend Danny Bickham for recruiting him into the Fire Department. Tony performed countless every day calls from cats stuck in trees to day and night I-95 “mixing bowl” car accidents, and house fires – during one of which he fell through a burning staircase. Tony assisted with rescue and recovery efforts following the Skyline Towers Collapse at Bailey’s Crossroads – one of the top five building collapses in modern history. Sergeant Boggio devoted his life in faithful service to others, his family, and country.

On Tony’s days off, he pursued hobbies with a passion for excellence. Tony learned everything he could about US Civil War history, and therefore had great success recovering Civil War relics from all over Northern Virginia with his dear friend Lester Devers using metal detectors. Tony was an expert rifleman, custom ammunition re-loader, and archer. He hunted whitetail deer in the mountains of Virginia and Pennsylvania, and many other game as far west as South Dakota with his long-time friends Frank Ivester, Lester Devers, and son-in-law Al Stumm.

The family wishes to thank those family members and friends who touched Tony’s life, those who served with him in the Fire Department, and those who created so many memories with him during his lifetime. A special thanks to sister-in-law Edith Infantino and dear friends Joe and Debbie Kinney who were always there for Tony and Rose when they needed them most.

The family will have a private, small Roman Catholic Memorial Service on September 11th, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home located at 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193. An internment will occur at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Tony, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.