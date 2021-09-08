New fines for expired license plates to be imposed Tuesday

If you live in Prince William County and haven’t already done so, it’s time to renew your license plates.

Starting Tuesday, September 14, the county will impose a $250 $100 fine on those who have out-of-state expired tags. We first told you about the new fine in July when it was approved by the Board of County Supervisors.

The county provides more details in a press release:

Prince William County wants to remind all non-exempt vehicle owners without a current Virginia license plate to become compliant by obtaining a Virginia registration no later than Monday, September 13, 2021. After the deadline, a $100 vehicle License Plate tax and $250 penalty will be assessed on all non-exempt vehicle owners that continue to display out-of-state license plates in Prince William County. Owner residents are required to title and register their vehicle with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles within (30) days of purchase or move into Virginia and must register within (60) days with Prince William County’s Tax Administration office unless otherwise not required to register and display Virginia license plates due to certain exemptions such as: Active duty and/or spouse may qualify for an exemption.

Short-term visitors visiting for (30) days or less. For more information or to report a vehicle, go to www.pwcva.gov/vcp or contact the Tax Administration office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 703-792-6710. [Please note, due to certain Code of Virginia confidentiality restrictions, the Tax Administration office may not be able to provide disposition feedback to the reporter of potential non-compliant vehicle information].

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect drivers with expired out-of-state tags will be charged a fine of $250.