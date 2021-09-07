Police blotter: Arrest made after string of burglaries

Police made an arrest in a string of burglaries in the Dale City and Dumfries areas. Details of the arrest are below, and the full details on the burglaries are in the embeded PDF document in this post.

From Pricne William police:

Commercial Burglaries | Attempted Commercial Burglaries – On September 4, the suspect sought in connection to the series of commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries which were reported to have occurred in the Dumfries (22025) and Woodbridge (22193) areas on the morning of August 2, was arrested. Members of the Fairfax County Police Department located the suspect, Davian Malik MCKINNIE, and took him into custody. The accused will remain at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center until transported to Prince William County. Arrested on September 4: [No Photo Available]

Davian Malik MCKINNIE, 18, of the 13100 block of Marina Way in Woodbridge Charged with 9 counts of burglary

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated

[pdf]https://d2lxfjodebgl4g.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Releases-09.07.2021.pdf[/pdf]

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On September 6 at 3:35PM, officers responded to the Food Lion located at 5592 Staples Mill Plz. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, reported to police that earlier in the day she and a family member, identified as the accused, were driving near the above location, when the accused struck the victim during a verbal altercation. The verbal altercation continued after the parties stopped in the above area. At one point, the victim ran into the business where the accused followed. The accused then followed the victim into the restroom where he then kicked in the stall door and grabbed the victim’s throat. As the victim was struggling to separate from the accused, he took her phone before she could exit the restroom. The victim immediately sought a store employee who contacted the police. The accused fled the business on foot. While investigating, officers located the accused in the Woodbridge area and, after a brief struggle, took him into custody without further incident. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Gregory Alan LEPP, was arrested. Arrested on September 6:

Gregory Alan LEPP, 30, of the 5300 block of Devoe Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of strangulation, 2 counts of domestic assault & battery, and 1 count of obstruction

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Police officer assualted – On September 6 at 4:29AM, officers responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Annapolis Way in Woodbridge (22192) to assist Virginia State Police with an arrest. During the arrest, the accused actively resisted and refused to follow officer’s commands.

At one point during the altercation, the accused spat on the officer on more than one occasion. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Bryan Joel GUILLEN, was charged.

Arrested on September 6: [No Photo Available]

Bryan Joel GUILLEN, 29, of 1093 Southampton St. in Woodbridge Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery of a LEO

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: