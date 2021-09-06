Police identified a suspect in a shooting in Woodbridge late last month when a gunman aimed at a passing car on Maryland Avenue in the state streets section of Woodbridge.
From Prince William police:
Shooting Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – During the investigation into the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) on August 26, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect as Zeven Raamel DEYO and obtained warrants for his arrest.
Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [Photo from January 2020]
Zeven Raamel DEYO, 19, of the 1300 block of Indiana Ave. in Woodbridge. He’s Described as a black male, approximately 5’8”, 208lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
He’s wanted for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in public places.
On August 26 at 6:40PM, officers responded to the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was driving on nearby Maryland Ave. when he saw a man in the street walking towards him. As the victim continued to drive, he saw the man brandish a firearm before firing multiple rounds.
The victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds, and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries from shattered glass. He drove to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. This incident does not appear to be random. Detectives continue to seek assistance from any witness to the incident. The investigation continues.
More incidents reported by the police department:
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On September 6 at 11:52PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4800 block of Kempair Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. The homeowner reported to police that while inside their home, they heard gunfire before observing a silver SUV quickly fleeing the area. The investigation revealed that several rounds struck the front of the home and multiple rounds entered the home. No injuries or additional damage were reported. The investigation continues.
Attempted Armed Robbery – On September 5 at 7:15PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15200 block of Warbler Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an attempted robbery. The victim, a 61- year-old man, reported to police that he confronted an unknown individual who was walking in his driveway. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim immediately separated from the suspect and contacted the police. The suspect initially fled on foot before leaving the area in a black SUV. While fleeing, the suspect threw the firearm into nearby bushes where it was recovered by police. No property was reported missing, and no injuries were reported.
Suspect Description:
A black male with a thin build, possibly between 15-20 years of age Last seen wearing all black clothing
Attempted Armed Robbery – On September 5 at 3:00AM, officers responded to the 13600 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 29-year-old man, reported to police that while in the parking lot of the above area, two unknown men and an unknown woman approached him and an acquaintance who were sitting inside a vehicle. During the encounter, the suspects demanded the victim and the acquaintance exit the vehicle.
Shortly after refusing to exit the vehicle, a dark colored Jeep pulled into the lot and two additional men approached the victim. These men also demanded the victim and the acquaintance exit the vehicle and when they refused, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. The acquaintance quickly drove out of the parking lot to a nearby business where police were contacted. At no point during the encounter were shots fired.
Suspect Description:
A Hispanic male, between 20-25yoa, with short black hair, brown eyes, and unshaven Last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans
Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On September 4 at 5:06PM, officers responded to the intersection of Cardinal Dr. and Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 37-year-old man, reported to police that he was stopped at the above intersection, when the traffic light changed. The black Toyota Camry behind him aggressively swerved around his vehicle and pulled up next to him. During the encounter, the driver of the Camry brandished a firearm towards the victim before driving away. The victim drove to his destination and contacted the police. At no time during the encounter were any shots fired.
Suspect Description:
A black male, between 20-26 years of age, with a short haircut and wearing a white shirt