Police identified a suspect in a shooting in Woodbridge late last month when a gunman aimed at a passing car on Maryland Avenue in the state streets section of Woodbridge.

From Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – During the investigation into the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) on August 26, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect as Zeven Raamel DEYO and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from January 2020] Zeven Raamel DEYO, 19, of the 1300 block of Indiana Ave. in Woodbridge. He’s Described as a black male, approximately 5’8”, 208lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in public places. On August 26 at 6:40PM, officers responded to the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was driving on nearby Maryland Ave. when he saw a man in the street walking towards him. As the victim continued to drive, he saw the man brandish a firearm before firing multiple rounds. The victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds, and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries from shattered glass. He drove to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. This incident does not appear to be random. Detectives continue to seek assistance from any witness to the incident. The investigation continues.

More incidents reported by the police department: