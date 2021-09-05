Police blotter: Man, 24, shot in Woodbridge

Prince William County

From Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation – On September 2 at 10:43PM, officers responded to the Riverside Station Apartments located in the 14000 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate initial reports of a fight.

While officers were responding, additional information received indicated shots were fired. When officers arrived in the area, they located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers rendered immediate first aid to the man before rescue personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital for further treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation took place in the parking lot of the complex between a group of individuals. During the encounter, shots were fired before the group dispersed. A police K-9 responded to search for other parties involved. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues