Know before you go: I-95 road work this week

Be on the lookout for these lane closures in our region this week.

VDOT tells us:

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Tuesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Friday. Double lane closures between these interchanges for Improve95 project construction, with single lane closures only after 4:30 a.m.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. At mile marker 125, near the Route 17 overpass, motorists can expect a single lane closure at 10 p.m. Tuesday, with double lane closures at 11 p.m. through 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday all southbound traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes to move a construction crane across the travel lanes. Virginia State Police will provide traffic control support.

Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure near the Route 17 overpass at mile marker 125

I-95 Northbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation with double lane closures for milling and paving the travel lanes at mile markers 106 to 108.

I-95 Northbound Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith

Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. The I-95 Northbound Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to allow crews to pave the rest area’s ramps and merge areas.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near mile marker 116 for guardrail repair.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. All northbound travel lanes will remain open, but stay alert for shoulder closures between mile markers 126-129 as crews begin construction for installation of the I-95 northbound variable speed limit initiative.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound

Tuesday, noon – 3 p.m. and Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – noon. Single southbound lane closure for Potomac Creek bridge replacement, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 17 Northbound

Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between I-95 and the Sanford Drive and South Gateway Drive intersection for Improve95 project construction.

Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Single, mobile lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Hartwood Church Road and the Fauquier County line. Drivers may experience a temporary rough driving surface until crews apply new asphalt to the milled surface.

Tuesday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile single lane closures between Stafford Lakes Parkway and the Fauquier County line for paving and pavement marking.

Route 17 Southbound

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure between the Sanford Drive and South Gateway Drive intersection and I-95 for Improve95 projects construction.

Route 607 (River Road)

Tuesday, noon – 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The eastbound lane of River Road will be closed from Gordon Street to Route 3 Business. Crews will be paving in connection with the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project. The westbound lane of River Road, carrying traffic from Route 3 Business to Gordon Street, will remain open.

Route 615 (Skyline Drive)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures for milling and paving.

Route 1361 (Deep Run Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures for milling and paving.

Countywide Line Striping

Tuesday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating single lane closures or flagging operations on various primary and secondary routes in Stafford. Expect periodic delays in the mobile work zone for line striping. Motorists are encouraged to avoid crossing over freshly painted lines. The paint will be wet and may adhere to vehicle.

City of Fredericksburg

Sophia Street

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Be alert for periodic traffic stops between William Street and Sophia Street, with direction from a flagging crew. Crews will be paving in connection with the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project.