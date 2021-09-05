Commercial parking restrictions proposed for Manassas Park

Manassas Park residents may soon find they can’t park as many commercial vehicles on the street and their properties as they used to.

The City Council, also known as the city’s Governing Body on Tuesday, September 7, will take up proposed changes to the zoning code that would place limits on commercial vehicles.

If you have any one of the following vehicles, you’ll be affected by the proposed changes.

A commercial vehicle with a weight of fewer than 9,000 pounds.

A large non-commercial vehicle with a weight of fewer than 15,000 pounds.

A recreational vehicle with a weight of fewer than 15,000 pounds.

A watercraft with a weight of fewer than 15,000 pounds.

A semitrailer or a trailer.

The restrictions would be in place between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The proposed changes also would mean up to two of the vehicles listed may be parked in a driveway in the city’s residential neighborhoods, and they would have to be parked on a paved surface.

According to the city’s proposal, residents won’t be able to live or sleep inside of the vehicles no matter where they’re parked.

In the four areas of the city zoned agricultural land — one of which is the city’s Virginia Railway Express station parking lot and three other vacant lots zoned for agriculture — the local government will continue to allow residents to park boats fewer than thirty-two feet in length, farm tractors, and other farm vehicles, a semitrailer, or a trailer.

The Governing Body meets at 7 p.m. September 7, 2021, at City Hall, located at 1 Park Center Court, just off Manassas Drive. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.