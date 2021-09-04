Johelen D. Miranda, 60, of Boqueron, PR, passed away at her home on August 30, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Known for her love of animals and her many crafting masterpieces, Johelen was a devoted wife, outstanding mother, and adored daughter! Her friends would call her loyal and impactful. She loved crab feasts, being around all her family, and making people smile with her fiery personality.

She was born on November 3, 1960 in Washington, DC, to Robert E. Dymond, Sr. and Blanche L. Dymond of Arlington, VA. Preceding her in death are her father and brother, Robert E. “Bobby Dymond, Jr., along with paternal grandparents, Elmer and Josephine Dymond and maternal grandparents, Alfred and Isabel Robertson.

Johelen graduated from Gar-Field Senior High School in June 1979 and worked as a Bulk Food Manager for Giant Food in Dale City, VA.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Felix A. Miranda, of Boqueron, PR; son, David W. Russell (Tabitha) of Fredericksburg, VA; mother, Blanche Dymond of Fredericksburg, VA; sister, Mendy Dymond-Cook (Neal) of Fredericksburg, VA; stepdaughter, Marlene A. Miranda of Nokesville, VA; and stepsons, Charlie Miranda (Jamese) of Rock Hill, SC, and Matthew Miranda (Stacey) of Georgetown, TX. Johelen is also survived by granddaughters, Madisen, Analeigh, Maria, Malia, Layla, and Carolina; grandsons, David Wayne, Dylan, Trent, Joseph, and Gabriel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Her best friend, Theresa Dillard-Cobb, and her faithful fur babies, Cha-cha Faye and JJ, also survive her.