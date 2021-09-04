Bystanders shot outside high school after fight, teen charged

Two teenagers were shot outside a Prince William County High School following a fight they had nothing to do with.

Two teens were shot on Friday, August September 27 outside Freedom High School while a football game was taking place inside the school’s stadium. The boy shot in his lower body, and the girl shot in her foot is expected to recover.

Now, police arrested a teenage suspect in the case, and he’s awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Prince William police tell us: