Bystanders shot outside high school after fight, teen charged

Two teenagers were shot outside a Prince William County High School following a fight they had nothing to do with.
Two teens were shot on Friday, August
September 27 outside Freedom High School while a football game was taking place inside the school’s stadium. The boy shot in his lower body, and the girl shot in her foot is expected to recover.
Now, police arrested a teenage suspect in the case, and he’s awaiting extradition to Virginia.
Prince William police tell us:
Aggravated Malicious Wounding *ARREST – During the investigation into the shooting that was reported to have occurred at Freedom High School located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd in Woodbridge (22191) on August 27, detectives with Violent Crimes Bureau have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male juvenile.
The investigation revealed that two groups of individuals were involved in a fight that occurred in the parking lot of the school. During the altercation, one group, which included the suspect, demanded, and then took money from those in the other group.
At one point, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot into a nearby crowd, striking one victim in lower body and grazing another in the foot. Neither victim was involved in the original altercation. Following the investigation, detectives obtained juvenile petitions against the suspect who was subsequently located and arrested on September 3 by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Carolina where he will remain in-custody until extradited to Virginia.
Arrested on September 3: [Juvenile]
A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge
Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 1 count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, 2 counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of robbery, 1 count of discharging a firearm in a public place, and 1 count of assault by mob
Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition