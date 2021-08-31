Johnny C. Gutridge, Sr., 76, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 30, 2021. Johnny was born on May 5, 1945, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Bertha and George Gutridge. Johnny is also predeceased by his siblings Francis, David, Mary Ann, Linda, and Gladys.

Johnny leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 53 years, Gladys Gutridge; his children Johnny Gutridge, Jr. (Melissa), Barbara Gutridge (Michael), and George Gutridge; his grandchildren Nickolas Gutridge, Connor Campbell, Christopher Carter, and Jacob Carter; his great grandchildren Madison Carter and Lauren LaHue; his siblings Betty, George, and Frank; and a host of other relatives.

A visitation for Johnny will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia 22193 on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The funeral service for Johnny will begin at 11:30 am. He will be laid to rest at Mount Comfort Cemetery