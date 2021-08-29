Last chance, final note before our switch on Monday, August 30

I have two reminders for our paid members and those considering becoming paid members for 100% access to our journalism and other exclusives, such as town halls, community discussions, and my publisher’s email update.

Paid members are going to need to log in again after Monday.

I announced last week that we would be switching services from Pico to Memberful to help us manage our paid membership program.

The new service will be more user-friendly, and will drastically cut down on the number of instances where members are asked to log in.

We’ll be offering a free trial for new members.

However, the “leaky” paywall portion of our website — where users may read up to three free articles — is going away.

The switch is scheduled for tomorrow.

Once complete, you’ll be asked to log in to resume 100% access to our site.

They’ll be a change password link in the event you’ve forgotten your password.

Membership rates WILL increase after the switch.

During these final hours, click here to become a new member today and take advantage of our rates that have remained unchanged since 2018 ($65 annually / $6 a month).

I appreciate our paid members who have supported our work for these past three years.

I’m grandfathering our original members at their respective current rates.

Today is the last day to sign up on our 2018 rates.

As we welcome fall, it’s back to business for area City Councils, Boards of Supervisors, and the School Boards in our communities that make decisions that directly affect all of us.

Know what’s happening in our communities.

Don’t be left hunting, searching, or waiting for the latest local news to find you.

Stop being frustrated by being unable to read the whole story.

We’re accountable to you, our members, who trust us to provide accurate, truthful reporting about our communities.

An independent press relies on the support of its members so that it isn’t beholden to the influences of politicians, corporations, or cancel culture.

Thank you to all of our members who continue to support Potomac Local News.