Traffic hot spots next week on I-95, Stafford County

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Mobile, single southbound lane closures between these interchanges in Stafford County on Monday evening for overhead sign inspections.

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Tuesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Friday. Double lane closures between these interchanges for Improve95 project construction, with single lane closures only after 4:30 a.m.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation with double lane closures for milling and paving the travel lanes at mile markers 106 to 108.

I-95 Northbound Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith

Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. The I-95 Northbound Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to allow crews to pave the rest area’s ramps and merge areas.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. All northbound travel lanes will remain open, but stay alert for shoulder closures between mile markers 127-129 as crews begin construction for installation of the I-95 northbound variable speed limit initiative.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Mobile, single lane closures between these interchanges for overhead sign inspections.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Improve95 project construction.

Stafford County

Route 1 at Austin Run

Sunday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Brief traffic stops of 10- to 15-minute intervals for load testing for Route 1 northbound and southbound bridges over Austin Run in Stafford County, immediately north of the Bells Hill Road/Coal Landing Road intersection.

Route 1 at Tank Creek

Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Brief traffic stops of 10- to 15-minute intervals for load testing for Route 1 northbound and southbound bridges over Tank Creek, less than one mile from the Prince William County line.

Route 3 Business

Monday 6 a.m. – noon Friday. Single lane closure on Route 3 eastbound between Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road. Bridge rehabilitation project over CSX railroad.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – noon. Single southbound lane closure for Potomac Creek bridge replacement, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – noon. Single, mobile lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Hartwood Church Road and the Fauquier County line. Drivers may experience a temporary rough driving surface until crews apply new asphalt to the milled surface.

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile single lane closures between Stafford Lakes Parkway and the Fauquier County line for paving and pavement marking.

Countywide Line Striping

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating single lane closures or flagging operations on various primary and secondary routes in Stafford. Expect periodic delays in the mobile work zone for line striping. Motorists are encouraged to avoid crossing over freshly painted lines. The paint will be wet and may adhere to vehicle.

— Virginia Department of Transportation