Stafford Supervisors should say ‘no’ to Vulcan Quarry expansion

By Jeff Eastland

Stafford

The Vulcan Quarry in Stafford is seeking to rezone three parcels from A-1 agricultural to M-2 heavy industrial for expansion of mining operations adjacent to Eastern View and other subdivisions and residential areas in North Stafford.

They’re also seeking a conditional use permit to build a concrete plant on existing wetlands in a flood plain in another section of the property.

The environmental effects of these proposals (cutting down mature trees, disturbing wetlands and wildlife corridors and the like) are enormous, and the effects on the residents even more so (increased noise and damaging vibration from blasting and mining, toxic dust from the concrete plant, increased truck traffic onto an already busy and dangerous Route 610, reduction in property values).

One of the parcels intended for mining expansion is the Pollard Tract, which in its original purchase proffer in 1988 was stipulated never to be used for mineral extraction but rather serve as a storage area and buffer.

Vulcan Quarry was established in 1976 when relatively few people lived in the area. The population of the county has more than quadrupled in that time.

It is time for the government of Stafford County to place the physical health and mental well-being of its citizens above the corporate bottom line.

After an exhaustive assessment, the County Planning Commission has voted to recommend denying the rezoning and conditional use permit applications. The Commission cited the Quarry ”Moving the Goalposts” i.e. bringing their operations closer to residents as opposed to the other way around, as well as the importance of taking into account the needs of the citizens who pay the taxes.

The Stafford Board of Supervisors needs to listen to its constituents and deny both requests as well.