News Schools never ‘shut down’ but could have reopened sooner, says Broklawski, School Board candidate By Rick Horner Published August 27, 2021 at 12:38PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 12:07PM Broklawski (center) with his family. [Submitted photo] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools