Police blotter: Shooting, indecent exposure reported

Prince William County

Shooting Investigation – On August 26 at 6:40PM, officers responded to the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old man, was driving on Maryland Ave. when he observed a man in the roadway walking towards him.

As the victim continued to drive, he observed the man brandish a firearm before firing multiple rounds. The victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds before he was able to leave the area. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shattered glass of the vehicle and drove to a local hospital for treatment. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. This incident does not appear to be random. Detectives continue to seek assistance from any witness to the incident. The investigation continues.

Brandishing | Road Rage Related – On August 25 at 1:00PM, officers responded to the area of Gordon Blvd. and Devils Reach Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 35-year-old man, reported to police that he and the driver of a white box truck turned off I-95 onto Gordon Blvd. at approximately the same time.

While both vehicles were stopped at the above intersection, the driver of the box truck brandished a firearm towards the victim. The driver of the box truck turned left onto Devils Reach Way while the victim continued to his destination, where he contacted the police. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 30 years of age, with a full beard and mustache