Police blotter: Shooting, indecent exposure reported

Prince William County
Shooting Investigation – On August 26 at 6:40PM, officers responded to the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old man, was driving on Maryland Ave. when he observed a man in the roadway walking towards him.
As the victim continued to drive, he observed the man brandish a firearm before firing multiple rounds. The victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds before he was able to leave the area. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shattered glass of the vehicle and drove to a local hospital for treatment. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. This incident does not appear to be random. Detectives continue to seek assistance from any witness to the incident. The investigation continues.
Brandishing | Road Rage Related – On August 25 at 1:00PM, officers responded to the area of Gordon Blvd. and Devils Reach Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 35-year-old man, reported to police that he and the driver of a white box truck turned off I-95 onto Gordon Blvd. at approximately the same time.
While both vehicles were stopped at the above intersection, the driver of the box truck brandished a firearm towards the victim. The driver of the box truck turned left onto Devils Reach Way while the victim continued to his destination, where he contacted the police. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
Suspect Description:
A black male, approximately 30 years of age, with a full beard and mustache
Indecent Exposure – On August 26 at 9:15AM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 9401 Liberia Ave. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an indecent exposure. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, reported to police that while shopping, she observed an unknown man
near her. A short time later, man had gotten closer to her while exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. The victim confronted the suspect who immediately walked away. The victim pursued the suspect for a short distance while inside the store and then contacted store security. The suspect fled the area prior to police arriving at the location. At no point was there any physical contact between the victim and the suspect.
Suspect Description:
A white male, between 25-35 years of age, approximately 6’00”, between 155-165 lbs., with a thin build, light brown hair, and a goatee with mustache
Last seen wearing a black baseball style cap, a black tank top, dark grey sweatpants, black socks, brown fuzzy sneakers, and a silver watch
Malicious Wounding on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 24 at 9:21PM, officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Rosedale Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a two vehicle crash. Upon arriving at the location, officers observed a man suffering from injuries and identified him as the driver of one of
the vehicles.
The man, later identified as the accused, was treated at the scene by rescue personnel. While officers were interviewing the accused, they determined he was under the influence of alcohol. When officers attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and refused to follow officers commands.
A struggle ensued where the accused pushed, pulled, and struck officers while attempting to flee. At one point, the accused elbowed an officer breaking his nose. Eventually, officers took the accused into custody without further incident.
Two officers received medical treatment at a local hospital while the other officers reported minor injuries. The investigation into the crash revealed that while near the above intersection, the accused rear-ended another vehicle. During the investigation, officers also determined that the accused was driving without a valid license. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Justin Lamar HUNTER, was arrested.
Arrested on August 24:
Justin Lamar HUNTER, 29, of 1376 E. Longview Dr. in Woodbridge
Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding on LEO, 3 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of DUI, 1 count of unreasonable refusal, 1 count of obstruction of justice, and 1 count of driving without a valid license
Court Date: October 5, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable
— Prince William County Police Department