Idaho man charged after 2 women robbed, groped at gunpoint

Detectives tied an Idaho man suspected in robberies in Pennsylvania and Ohio to an armed robbery in Stafford County.

In April, two women working at a Dominoes Pizza in Stafford County were grouped after a robber forced them into a walk-in refrigerator at gunpoint, authorities said.

An Idaho man is now in custody, charged with robbery and abduction with intent to defile.

The Stafford sheriff’s office tells us:

On April 24, 2021 at 12:18 a.m., deputies responded to the Domino’s at 91 Washington Square Plaza for a report of a robbery. The investigation revealed a male suspect approached a delivery driver outside the rear of the business. The suspect brandished a firearm, forcing the driver to open the back door. Once inside, he encountered two female employees. A second delivery driver later returned to the business while the suspect was still on scene.

During the encounter, the suspect demanded the employees hand over their cell phones. The suspect then ordered the employees into the refrigerator where they were held while he stole cash from the register and safe. He also used a knife in his possession to cut the store’s phone lines.

Later, the suspect removed the two females from the refrigerator and ordered them to a back room where he groped them. They were returned to the refrigerator and the suspect fled the business on foot. It was later discovered the suspect had stolen one of the female victim’s driver’s license from her purse.

The investigation was assigned to Detective N.D. Ridings who connected the suspect to the April 18th robbery of the 7-Eleven at 25 Solomon Drive. During the robbery, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Last week, Detective Ridings was notified by investigators that the victim’s driver’s license was found in the possession of a male who was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in Indiana.

The suspect, Miambo Maombi, 21, of Boise, Idaho, was discovered to be the suspect in numerous robberies in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Detective Ridings traveled to Ohio and interviewed Maombi who is currently incarcerated there on robbery charges. In that interview, he uncovered information connecting Maombi to the Domino’s and 7-Eleven robberies in Stafford County as well as two additional robberies in the region.

In connection with the Domino’s robbery, Maombi is charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of abduction, two counts of abduction with intent to defile, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery. He is also charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery in the 7-Eleven case. Warrant service and extradition are pending.