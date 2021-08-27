Update August 29

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of two students reported to be from Colgan High School, located near Manassas. Both students were shot in a parking lot Friday, August 27, outside a football game at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

From police:

The shooter has not been identified at this time and no motive has been determined. Shell casings were recovered from the scene. The Police Department would like to thank the Virginia State Police for their response and assistance to this incident. The Police Department is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip. Update 11 p.m.

Police tell us:

Shooting Investigation – On August 27 at 9:08PM, officers responded to Freedom High School located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that shots were fired in the parking lot at the school following a football game ending due to rain. Two victims were located, a 15-year-old male juvenile who was reportedly shot in the lower body, and a 14-year-old female juvenile who was grazed in the foot. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The scene was quickly contained as officers were already present at the school for security, and a methodical search was conducted. A meeting point was established at Northern Virginia Community College-Woodbridge Campus for family reunification. At this time, the area has been cleared of attendees and is stable. There is no active incident. No shooter has been identified or located at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.



Update

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower body and was flown to a hospital.

A bullet grazed the foot of the second victim, a 14-year-old girl

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police tell us.

Meanwhile, police say the area is clear of students and spectators and that officers are in the process of searching for the gunman.

Original post

Two poeple were shot outside a football game at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

At least one person was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment. It’s unclear where the other victim was taken, and we don’t yet know the victims’ conditions.

The 9-1-1 call went out at 9:21 p.m. to report a shooting at Freedom High at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge. According to initial reports, the caller reported shots fired, but police found two shooting victims when they arrived on the scene.

The varsity team at Freedom tonight was scheduled to play the team from Brooke Point High School in Stafford County.

A source close to the matter described the scene as chaotic and told me students are barricading themselves inside the school building while police search for the shooter.

We’re working on getting more details on this breaking story. We’ll post here when we have them.