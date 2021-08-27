Update 10 a.m.

From Prince William fire and rescue:

Units were on the scene in the 7900 block of Notes Drive (Republic Services Recycling) for a hazardous materials incident. Crews arrived shortly after the 6:20 AM dispatch for a reported chemical spill with several employees reporting difficulty breathing. Units have now cleared the scene. A total of 15 employees were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The surrounding area and businesses were not impacted. The source of the chemical is unknown at this time but was suspected to be household chemicals in the recycling material being sorted at the facility.



Update

A total of 15 patients were taken to a local hospital after being injured in a chemical spill at a facility operated by Republic Services.

All victims suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, a county fire and rescue spokesman tells us.

Original post

A total of 12 people are being treated following a chemical spill at a waste management facility in Prince William County.

Fire and rescue crews tell us:

Units are on the scene in the 7900 block of Notes Drive (Republic Services) for a hazardous materials incident. Crews arrived shortly after the 6:20 AM dispatch for a reported chemical spill with several employees reporting difficulty breathing. The scene is still active at this time and up to 12 employees may be transported to area hospitals. The surrounding area and businesses are not impacted. The source of the chemical is unknown at this time but is suspected it was in the material being processed.

The facility is located in an industrial park off Balls Ford Road near Manassas.

We’ll post more info here as it comes in.