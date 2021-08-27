1 ejected, 1 trapped inside crashed car on parkway

One female was ejected from a car, and another was trapped inside a car that crashed tonight on Prince William Parkway.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the parkway, intersecting with Hoadly Road near the Prince William County Government Center.

Crews were called to the crash scene at 10:30 p.m.. We’re told two helicopters were called to fly the victims to a hospital.

The helicopters were called set to land in the area of Coloriver Road, about three miles from the crash scene.

We’ll post more here once we have it.