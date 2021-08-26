Stafford schools superintendent honored by journalism association

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner got a top nod from journalists, the school division announced.

The Journalism Education Association named Kizner as its 2021 Administrator of the Year. The Kansas0-based organization provides education and training for professors who teach journalism.



From a school division press release:

“Freedom of speech is a basic human right afforded by our Constitution, and one that we must extend to our student journalists,” said Dr. Kizner. “This form of expression should not be limited only to Stafford County – all students in Virginia should be afforded this fundamental right when it comes to the pursuit of journalism education.”

Dr. Kizner actively engages with students on a number of levels, welcoming opportunities for two-way communication to both learn from and provide information to the student body.

“Dr. Kizner has been incredibly involved in SCPS’s media programs, and not in a bad way,” said former student and editor-in-chief of the Talon newsmagazine at Colonial Forge High School Aynsleigh Escher. “Instead of excessive censorship, Dr. Kizner has allowed free media coverage. Instead of avoiding interviews, Dr. Kizner welcomes every opportunity to speak with student media. Instead of sitting back and watching students’ first amendment rights get trampled, he attends rallies in the students’ defense.”

