Police blotter: Shots fired, woman strangled, windows smashed

Shots fired – On August 24 at 9:00 PM, officers responded to the 14400 block of Otis Ct. in Haymarket to investigate shots fired call. Residents reported to police that gunshots were heard before two vehicles quickly fled the area. While investigating, officers located several shell casings in the area of Gypsum Hill Road and Sudley Road. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Strong-Armed Robbery – On August 22 at 1:29PM, officers responded to Marumsco Plaza?located in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a?robbery. The victim, a 56-year-old woman, reported to police that while in the parking lot?of the above location, an unknown man, later identified as the accused, approached her?vehicle. The accused entered the victim’s vehicle and removed her purse. The victim?attempted to retrieve her purse from the accused and a struggle ensued.

During the?encounter, the accused took the victim’s wallet before getting into the passenger seat of a?red-colored sedan and fleeing with an unknown driver. No injuries were reported. While investigating, officers identified the accused as Jonathan Donovan SMITH and obtained arrest warrants. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available]?Jonathan Donovan SMITH, 18, of the 700 block of N. Van Dorn St. in Alexandria?Described as a light-skinned black male, 5’10”, 160lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and neck tattoos Wanted for robbery and conspiracy to commit a robbery

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Abduction – On August 24 at 3:13PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 14200 block of Caroline St. in Woodbridge (22191) on August 23. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, reported to police that a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, later identified as the accused, escalated when he prevented her from leaving the home.

While being held in the home, the accused brandished a knife towards the victim and cut her multiple times. Also, during the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s throat on more than one occasion. On August 24, the victim was eventually able to obtain a phone and contact the police. Later that day, officers entered the home, where they located the accused and took him into custody. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused identified as a 33-year-old man, Zachary Marcus JAMES was arrested.

Arrested on August 24:

Zachary Marcus JAMES, 33, of the 14200 Block of Caroline Street. in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding,1 count of abduction, 2 counts of strangulation,1 count of brandishing,1 count of assault and battery, and 1 count of preventing the summoning of law-enforcement

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond